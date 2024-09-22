Winning Without Beginning

Somewhere in Islamabad, a group of people were trying to build a consensus on the ongoing political crisis. All participants disagreed on how to address the current mess facing today’s Pakistan. However, they all agreed on two points. First, no definition of democracy fits within the ongoing socio-political chaos in the country, and a decision must be made on the current form of government. Secondly, there is no chance that anyone at the helm of affairs will consider this question even remotely relevant.

First: Indeed, it was a war-like situation. Bulldozers, cranes, ambulances, Rangers, police, FC, and rescue personnel were all seen around numerous containers placed inside the ‘sealed’ capital city. Caravans from across the country, particularly KPK, had begun their devoted journey to reach the venue. Meanwhile, heavy machinery was in action to remove the ‘hurdles’ created by the government. While the nation was celebrating Pakistan’s Navy Day, Nazeer, a daily wage earner, wondered how his family of six would manage to eat in the evening as there was no chance of finding work that day. Regardless of the chaos witnessed during and after the much-hyped Jalsa, tell me, why did the government and the opposition spend vast amounts of money and resources on a meaningless exercise? Was it just to keep Nazeer’s family starving for a day?

Second: Ironically, the primary objective of the Jalsa was to protest against the prevailing ‘lawlessness’ and inflation. The government, on the other hand, claims to have achieved single-digit inflation, while prices remain unchanged and continue to rise. Apparently, the IMF has made a few ‘geopolitical’ requests through ‘friends’ before approving the $7 billion package. Islamabad has anxiously knocked on the doors of KSA for a $1.2 billion oil facility for 12 months. Herein lies the claim of being a sovereign nuclear power—a paradox in itself.

Third: You should be thankful for your lucky stars that Pakistan is still a member of the United Nations. What kind of message are you sending to the world by imposing a ‘selected’ government on us? Senior members of the ruling coalition have admitted on record that this time, the government was ‘thrusted’ upon them. I have no idea why they accepted the offer. Nor do I understand the logic behind the utter ridicule the ruling coalition is facing with a smile. Morality seemingly has no place in society anymore, and democracy is doomed.

First: What democracy? What morality? Haven’t you seen the political circus surrounding the so-called constitutional amendments and that utterly nonsensical judicial package? Does this country even have a constitution that needs amending? History is shamelessly repeating itself.

Fourth: The early morning ‘arrests’ of a few Parliamentarians from the Parliament House? A small matter. Nothing new. However, we are disappointed in the government’s performance. They couldn’t get the Maulana on board. The real problem is Khan. He wants all or nothing. As for us, we have no role to play in politics. However, the culprits of May 9th must be brought to justice, and all institutions must exercise self-accountability just as we have.

Fifth: Jokes aside, Sir, when do you think the next elections will be held? We know that Khan isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, but he’s become a pain in the neck, hasn’t he? So, how do you wish to proceed? Fresh elections?

Fourth: Tomorrow, if Khan sincerely apologises. He must also promise to behave and stick to what he commits. But if he thinks his overestimated popularity will get him out of jail, he’s sadly mistaken. This country will stand on its feet—with or without Khan. Necessary changes will be made as and when required.

Sixth: The perfidiousness of the US is the real issue. Matters become more intricate when you consider the events that took place since that fateful cipher was received at the PM house. They hand in fresh checklists every now and then. Secondly, Islamabad has put its relations with Beijing on an Elysian resort, not realising that the latter is more concerned about its own national interest. The country has no foreign policy, mainly due to its own neglect. The Foreign Office is more interested in the US Presidential debate than in coming up with ideas about India and Afghanistan. Thank God I’m retired.

Seventh: I disagree with all of you. Pakistan gets what it deserves. Why bother? Whenever any political development takes place, we all smile, meaning we know who’s behind which move. However, as a nation, we don’t think of a way out. We keep smiling. It seems we’re either daydreaming or waiting for Almighty Allah’s Divine Intervention. It’s the quintessence of a madhouse. It’s either apathy or ignorance—you choose.

Second: So, we agree to disagree, right? No solution to the headache. Let’s go home and rest.

Old man: You’re right. We’re going nowhere. However, before we conclude, I have a suggestion to rid ourselves of the ongoing mess created in the name of democracy. Well, there are three prescribed ways to get rid of a chronic headache. The fourth is to cut off your head. How can there be a headache if there’s no head?

At this point, all of them looked at the wall clock. It was time to go home. The waiter was visibly happy to see the tip, but he couldn’t feel the uneasy silence the group had left behind.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@

