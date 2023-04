Share:

Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the last date for submission of the Passport by Hujjaj in respective bank branches till 28th of this month.

The Ministry also advised the Hujjaj to use the Smartphone app 'Saudi Visa Bio' for Biometric Verification, while staying at their homes.

The ministry said in case of any difficulty, they may visit the nearest Gerrys Visa Centre between 2 PM to 6 PM.