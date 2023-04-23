Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman opposed on Sunday the negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

While Speaking to media, Rehman schooled the deposed premier, accusing the latter of dragging the country into the quagmire of default. "Right now, we don’t believe in the philosophy and arguments of negotiating with Imran Khan," he added.

Continuing to slam Khan, Fazl said, "Why will we have to bow before anybody else. Imran continued to change tactics. He had to face the setback with his long march and court arrest drive".

"In the political crisis, the Supreme Court (SC) has emerged as the complete party, which has to stay out of politics. The political leaders should inform the top court for lacking trust on the apex court with due respect. Despite the fact that the apex court is divided today, it is stressing the need to unite the political leaders." he maintained.

On Thursday, Rehman slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying negotiating with the latter was an insult to parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Fazl said, "The court should clarify its position on whether it is Panchayat or court for real. The court is asking the PDM to hold talks with Imran Khan. The entire process has been declared non-political. For how long will we be blackmailed by such matters?

"From which person should we negotiate? If Imran Khan really wanted the elections, why did he not announce the date for the polls when he was in power", he lamented.

Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, Fazl said, "This person was of the view that if he did not get the two-thirds majority, he would not accept the results of the elections. Talking to him is like feeling the contempt of the whole political system and the entire parliament. We do not see an inept person like him in terms of holding negotiations. We want Imran Khan out of the country’s circle".

He further said," For the sake of providing protection to one person, the entire nation has been insulted."

"Undoubtedly, the nation is dragged into a quagmire. With the depreciation of the rupee, even the cost to perform Haj has increased," he maintained.

Speaking about the death of former federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Fazl said, "The martyrdom of Mufti Abdul Shakoor is an accident."