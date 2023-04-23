Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta and Gilgit seven and Murree eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Leh .

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla four degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus-four, Anantnag and Shopian five degree centigrade.