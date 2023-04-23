Share:

Police shoot and killed two motorcyclists in Multan after they refused to stop at the call of cops.

The sources privy to the development said that police personnel asked motorcyclists to stop but they refused to obey their command. The policemen suspected and opened fire at them which resulted in the death of two and injuries to other.

The incident occurred in Shah Rukun Alam Colony in Multan in the wee hours of Sunday night.

Following the incident, the cops fled the crime scene. The deceased have been identified as Usman, who is a student in 9th grade, and Samiullah, 19-year-old.

The bodies and injured were moved to Nishtar Hospital.

Meanwhile, the case of the incident has been registered on the complaint of slain Samiullah’s father.