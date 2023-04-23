Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq has said that all stakeholders have to play their role to pull the country out of crises.

The JI chief stated this on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to JI Information Secretary, Haq called Elahi to discuss current political situation of the country.

The Jamaat chief also extended Eid greeting to Elahi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Haq also talked about the current situation in a telephone conversation.