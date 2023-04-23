Share:

Russia on Saturday claimed that fighters of the Wagner private military company, had taken three more urban quarters in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut.

These areas are located in the western part of the city, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

According to Konashenkov, paratroopers provided support to the Wagner group on the flanks.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, had claimed in late March that the battle for the city "almost destroyed the Ukrainian army" and "battered" his group.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said attacks by Russian forces in the direction of Bakhmut continued with "partial success."