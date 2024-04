ISLAMABAD - At least three people, includ­ing a girl, were killed when a train hit a motorcycle near Naseerabad in Balochistan on Monday. The accident occurred when the Quet­ta-bound Bolan Mail train hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of three people and leaving one woman in­jured, private news channels reported. Upon receiving the information, police and res­cue teams rushed to the acci­dent site and launched a res­cue operation.