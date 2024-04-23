7th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest corporate event LIIBS from today

ISLAMABAD - The 7th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest corporate event, LEADERS IN ISLAMABAD BUSINESS SUMMIT 2024 (LIIBS), will take place on April 23 & 24, 2024, at a lo­cal hotel. Curated under the theme of Collaborating for Growth, this summit brings together a spectacular ar­ray of national and interna­tional speakers to deliberate on the challenges confront­ing the world and possible solutions. LIIBS provides a forum for consultative work­ing, sharing of ideas and ex­pertise, and for reiterating the need to work together to achieve common goals, in the best interest of regional and global economies.

The 7th Edition of LIIBS is jointly hosted by Nutshell Group and Unity Foods Lim­ited, in collaboration with OICCI (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry), with Faysal Bank Limited as the platinum partner, and InfraZamin Pak­istan as the strategic partner.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Chairman, Senate of Paki­stan; Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs; Prof. Ah­san Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Fed­eral Minister for Finance & Revenue; Senator Dr. Musa­dik Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum & Water Re­sources; Sardar Awais Ah­mad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division); and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecom, will grace the Summit with their pres­ence alongside numerous distinguished speakers.

Muhamad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group, the person credited with not only creating an event of the stature of LI­IBS but also for successfully hosting 6 previous editions, will deliver the welcome ad­dress. When questioned on the theme for the 7th Edition of LIIBS, he elaborated on how LIIBS was envisioned to empower Pakistan’s im­age with thought leadership, collaborative framework, and innovative excellence. This year’s theme, ‘Collabo­rating for Growth,’ is there­fore a perfect kaleidoscope to view the potential optimi­zation of Pakistan’s poten­tial with global collaborative opportunities.

Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Foods Limited, will be grac­ing the event with opening remarks as the co-host. His in­novative, progressive, and for­ward-looking approach has been instrumental to the ag­ricultural landscape and food industry of Pakistan. He has worked consistently towards enhancing indigenous re­sources, to address the press­ing issues of food security.

Faysal Bank Limited, the platinum partner of the event, brings forth the rap­idly expanding realm of Is­lamic financial instruments and their ethos of prosperity to collaborative plans.

Maheen Rahman, CEO, InfraZamin Pakistan, the Strategic Partner for LIIBS 7th Edition, will also be de­livering a keynote and will be participating in panel discussions.

The two-day Summit will bring together more than 15 global experts and 1000+ delegates belonging to diverse industries from both the public and private sectors. The primary agen­da will entail discussions and routes for possible partnerships at the individ­ual, business, and national levels, for Pakistan.

Nutshell Group and Unity Foods Limited have always been keen and active sup­porters of transformative initiatives and maintain a wide platform for the launch of ideas that can help Paki­stan and other countries in the context of regional and global development.