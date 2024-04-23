Absent Academia

There are instances where we have accepted as a nation that compromises can be made. However, when the future of our youth is at stake, we cannot turn a blind eye to cancer clear­ly eating away at our educational system.

200 teachers in KP have drawn salaries without stepping into their classrooms, and though this may seem like a very specific provincial problem, the truth is that this is merely a symptom of a broader malaise corroding state-run institutions on a national lev­el. Education is not the only sector suffering here. The healthcare industry is also besieged – we saw this same absenteeism epidem­ic at the BMC in Balochistan last month, and although prompt ac­tion was taken, we cannot simply react to instances of corruption. If we cannot set a deterring precedent, what is to stop this from becoming a trend in all of our nation’s facilities?

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation mirrors the same tale of neg­ligence. Hundreds of individuals, no different from bureaucratic phan­toms, draw salaries from not one but two government institutions, all the while abandoning their duties at both. Such egregious cases demand that we include them in our anti-corruption agenda for the year moving forward. We need exemplary consequences to stem the tide of corruption, particularly in such vital sectors as education and healthcare. It’s imperative that we send a strong message: defrauding our educational and healthcare systems will not be tolerated.

Governments like PTI – who have long been upholders of anti-corruption platitudes – will always be under scrutiny when such corruption is taking place right under their noses. While populist chants and slogans certainly serve an incendiary purpose within and outside of the parliament, they are easy work. The real test lies in addressing and rectifying real and visible instances of corrup­tion within their jurisdiction. 679 teachers failing to meet credit hours – these are shattered dreams of our youth and compromised futures, not just numbers and statistics. Arshed Khan’s efforts thus far are commendable, but accountability must be enforced at every level in order to translate these efforts into tangible results.

Our nation’s progress has crumbled under the weight of admin­istrative negligence for far too long. Corrective measures must take precedence over political rhetoric moving forward; we must set politics aside for a moment to achieve the goals we have set and pave the way for a better future.