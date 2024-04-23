Arms smuggling bid foiled at Torkham Border

Khyber - A bid to smuggle arms and ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan was foiled here at Torkham Border on Monday.

On a tip off, the Custom Collector Amjad-ur-Rehman along with his team stopped two Kabul-returned trucks (KBL-9154 and HRT-2482) for checking.

During search three M-16 rifles, two Breeta pistols, 4000 bullets of AK-47, 8000 shells of 9-MM pistol, eight bolts of AK-47, 40 springs, five pistol magazines and pistol without barrel were recovered, concealed in various cavities of the vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Collector, Torkham Station Haseeb said that on the direction of their high-up, they had enhanced checking process at the crossing and foiled smuggling of the contraband items.

Two alleged criminals were apprehended and shifted to Custom House, Peshawar for further investigation, he added.