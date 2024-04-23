Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arms smuggling bid foiled at Torkham Border

Ahmad Nabi
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber   -  A bid to smuggle arms and ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan was foiled here at Torkham Border on Monday.

On a tip off, the Custom Collector Amjad-ur-Rehman along with his team stopped two Kabul-returned trucks (KBL-9154 and HRT-2482) for checking.

During search three M-16 rifles, two Breeta pistols, 4000 bullets of AK-47, 8000 shells of 9-MM pistol, eight bolts of AK-47, 40 springs, five pistol magazines and pistol without barrel were recovered, concealed in various cavities of the vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Collector, Torkham Station Haseeb said that on the direction of their high-up, they had enhanced checking process at the crossing and foiled smuggling of the contraband items.

Two alleged criminals were apprehended and shifted to Custom House, Peshawar for further investigation, he added.

New DIG vows to bring down street crime rate in Lahore

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024