Aror University conducts entry test for academic session 2024

SUKKUR - Aror University of Art, Ar­chitecture, Design Heri­tage Sukkur conducted an entry test for the academic session fall 2024 Round 1. More than 484 candi­dates across the country appeared in the entry test in 12-degree programmes including Bachelor of Ar­chitecture, BS Civil Engi­neering, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Fashion De­sign, BS Textile Design, BS Visual Arts, BS History, BS Archaeology, BS Artificial Intelligence, BS Multime­dia and Gaming, BS Ce­ramic Design, BS Tourism and Hospitality, according to a release issued here on Monday. The test was conducted at the univer­sity premises, where the university made all neces­sary arrangements for can­didates. A dedicated area was spared for parents accompanying candidates. The test was conducted in a highly secure and controlled environment where the university took all security measures team of rescue 1122, emergency mobile health, mobile po­lice, and a general physi­cian doctor to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.