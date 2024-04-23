Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Attock refinery, partners celebrate Earth Day

Our Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Attock Refinery Limited, in collab­oration with the National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi, Punjab, cele­brated Earth Day at ARL’s Morgah Biodiversity Park on Monday. An awareness walk was organized, attended by local school children, university volunteers, and repre­sentatives from Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. The primary objective of the walk was to raise awareness about this year’s Earth Day theme, “Planet Versus Plastics,” and to un­derscore the urgent need to com­bat plastic pollution.

During the event, officials from ARL and EPA addressed the par­ticipants, emphasizing the criti­cality of the issue and discussing the necessary steps to address plastic pollution. The event con­cluded with the symbolic planting of a tree, symbolizing the commit­ment of the participants to envi­ronmental restoration efforts.

Our Staff Reporter

