Attock refinery, partners celebrate Earth Day

RAWALPINDI - Attock Refinery Limited, in collaboration with the National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi, Punjab, celebrated Earth Day at ARL’s Morgah Biodiversity Park on Monday. An awareness walk was organized, attended by local school children, university volunteers, and representatives from Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. The primary objective of the walk was to raise awareness about this year’s Earth Day theme, “Planet Versus Plastics,” and to underscore the urgent need to combat plastic pollution.
During the event, officials from ARL and EPA addressed the participants, emphasizing the criticality of the issue and discussing the necessary steps to address plastic pollution. The event concluded with the symbolic planting of a tree, symbolizing the commitment of the participants to environmental restoration efforts.