Attock refinery, partners celebrate Earth Day

RAWALPINDI - Attock Refinery Limited, in collab­oration with the National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi, Punjab, cele­brated Earth Day at ARL’s Morgah Biodiversity Park on Monday. An awareness walk was organized, attended by local school children, university volunteers, and repre­sentatives from Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. The primary objective of the walk was to raise awareness about this year’s Earth Day theme, “Planet Versus Plastics,” and to un­derscore the urgent need to com­bat plastic pollution.

During the event, officials from ARL and EPA addressed the par­ticipants, emphasizing the criti­cality of the issue and discussing the necessary steps to address plastic pollution. The event con­cluded with the symbolic planting of a tree, symbolizing the commit­ment of the participants to envi­ronmental restoration efforts.