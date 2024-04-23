Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Azam Swati's bail confirmed in Section 144 violation case

Azam Swati's bail confirmed in Section 144 violation case
Web Desk
11:38 PM | April 23, 2024
National

 The district and sessions court has confirmed bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in Section 144 violation case against him. 

Swati appeared before the court along with his counsel. Judge Awais Muhammad Khan heard the case. 

The court confirmed the bail against a surety bond of Rs5,000. 

During the hearing, Swati's counsel argued that the case was illegal and fabricated as his client was granted bail in the case very next day after his arrest but he was declared proclaimed offender and a police officer was made complainant. 

The court after listening to the arguments confirmed the bail.

