Bajaur by-poll proves impartiality of KP govt: Gandapur

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gan­dapur on Monday said that results of the by poll in Ba­jaur proved the impartiali­ty of the provincial govern­ment during the election process. Talking to media here, he said, he respects the decision taken by the voters in Bajaur by-election, add­ing that it was evident of that fact that there was no inter­ference by the provincial government at any level. Ali Amin congratulated the new­ly elected representatives and hoped that they would work for strengthening de­mocracy and welfare of the masses. He said that if some­one was concerned about the election’s result, might point out the illegal activity by the provincial government at any level, adding that they believe in free and fair con­duct of elections and respect the decision of all the voters. The CM criticized a letter of the federal government re­ferring to power pilferage in the province, and said that the Center should first have discussed the matter with the KP government before sending the letter. “I take re­sponsibility for the people of my province. Our people have made great sacrifices for the motherland and using the word thief for our people was inappropriate.”