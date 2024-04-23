Balochistan govt to launch Air Ambulance service soon

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that an air ambulance service would be started soon for the first time in the history of the province. Sarfraz Bugti in a statement issued here said that People’s Air Ambulance service would be launched for the emergency shifting of patients to expand the provision of emergency medical facilities to the masses. With the launch of Air Ambulance, patients can be transferred to major hospitals across the country, including the provincial capital Quetta on an emergency basis. Balochistan government has decided to use one of the two planes owned by the government for public facilitation instead of selling it. The CM said that efforts would be taken to improve service delivery in all sectors including health services in Balochistan and substantial results can be achieved by changing decision-making priorities. He said the provincial government has working hard to provide quality medical facilities to the poor people by bringing extraordinary reforms in the health department.