BISE exams complaints portal launched for Inter examination grievances

LAHORE - BISE Examination Complaints Portal, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Higher Education Department (HED), has been launched to address the concerns and complaints related to intermediate examinations for students across Punjab. With the Introduction of the ‘Complaints Portal,’ students and parents now have a convenient avenue to register their grievances regarding Intermediate examinations. The complaints can be submitted by simply filling out the online complaints form available at https://complaints.bise.punjab.gov.pk/. The process is designed to be user-friendly, allowing for easy submission of complaints. Once a complaint is lodged through the portal, it will be promptly forwarded to the respective board for necessary action. This ensures that complaints are addressed efficiently, contributing to a smoother examination process and greater transparency in the education system. Additionally, to further enhance accessibility, complainants can also register their grievances directly by calling the helpline (042-111-11-2020). The helpline is operational from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, providing extended support to students and parents. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf expressed his commitment to providing students with a platform to voice their concerns effectively. He emphasized the importance of reducing complaints in examination centers across Punjab to ensure a conducive environment for students during the examination period. Punjab University’s 133rd convocation will be held on Tuesday, May 14. In this regard, a meeting was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood to review all arrangements here on Monday. On this occasion, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organize the 133rd convocation of the university. The VC instructed the officials to ensure best arrangements for the convocation.