Bushra Bibi declared fit in medical report

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doctors have declared former first lady Bushra Bibi fully fit and sent the report to the higher authorities.

The doctors examined her during the day and declared her completely fit.

The former first lady has complained of heartburn.

The team conducted a complete examination of the former first lady at the Bani Gala.

The Pims Hospital’s doctor conducted her examination and advised her to be careful while eating.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised further examination and tests.