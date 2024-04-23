Call for planting trees to save Earth

Sargodha - Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has emphasized that a reduction in environmental pollution and increase in conservation of land would pave the way for our children to breathe in a better environment and it is imperative for everyone to plant a tree for a better and cleaner life. He expressed these views during a tree plantation ceremony held on the occasion of Earth Day at University of Sargodha on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Yaseen, forests conservator and others were also present along with the university’s teaching and non-teaching staff.

The commissioner said that celebrating Earth Day aims to educate and create awareness about climate change so that citizens became conscious about land and environmental conservation.

He stated that due to the shortage of trees in Pakistan, environmental pollution and other issues were escalating, hence, students should set an example by planting trees themselves to convey the message that they want to see Pakistan as a pollution-free zone in the future, and access to a better environment was the right of every citizen.

The commissioner said that all citizens should play their part for a greener Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali emphasized that to make Earth safe and green, all citizens must play their individual role so that future generations have access to a better environment. “To reduce increasing pollution, we should keep cities clean and organized, conserve energy, adopt recycling by abandoning the use of plastic shoppers, prevent water wastage and reduce pollution from vehicles and factories.”

He advised people to keep all lights and unnecessary appliances turned off in homes, offices, shops, and factories, avoid throwing garbage on the streets, roads, and not to leave water running while brushing teeth or washing dishes. He said that everyone could play an important role in saving the environment from pollution.

The Pro Vice Chancellor emphasized that Earth Day was celebrated worldwide on April 22 every year. “The process of survival and progress on Earth has been ongoing for millions of years and will continue in the future”, he added.