CCP grants approval to share acquisition

ISLAMABAD - The CCP has granted approval to the share acquisition in a Pakistani food company by four acquirers including a Singapore-based in­vestment holding company. The ap­proved transaction involves the ac­quisition of a 23.20% shareholding in M/s. Unity Foods Limited by the four acquirers. One of acquirers is M/s. Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte. Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s. Wilmar International Lim­ited, a Fortune 500 company incor­porated in Singapore.

The other three acquirers include M/s. Unity Wilmar Agro (Private) Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Pakistan and en­gaged in the edible oils business, and two individual Pakistani inves­tors who are also the existing share­holders of the target company.

CCP’s merger analysis revealed that the proposed transaction will not result in dominance of the ac­quirers in the relevant market, post-transaction. Therefore, the merger has been authorized. This approval reflects the confidence of international investors in Paki­stan’s economy and its potential for growth. Wilmar International’s investment in Unity Foods reaf­firms its commitment to Pakistan’s economy, showcasing confidence in the resilience and potential of the country’s economic landscape.