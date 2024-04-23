Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CJCSC confers civil awards on eminent scientists, engineers from strategic organizations

CJCSC confers civil awards on eminent scientists, engineers from strategic organizations
Web Desk
8:59 PM | April 23, 2024
National

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

A total of 35 awardees were conferred with the awards, seven officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 15 officers were awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

 Chairman JCSC lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes.

While addressing the awardees, the CJCSC said, “You, all, have selflessly contributed towards strengthening the foundations of a resilient nation; and for that, we are forever indebted to you.” 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1713853988.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024