CM Maryam inaugurates country’s first virtual women police station

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday inaugurated the country’s first virtual women police station that will guide women through all stages of the crime, from registration of FIRs to the investigation and trial. “Through the virtual women police station, women will not have to go round the police station unnecessarily,” said the chief minister on its inauguration. The virtual police station has been named as “Meri Awaz…Maryam Nawaz” and would be linked to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). The chief minister said that the virtual women police station will guide women through all stages of the crime, from registration of FIR to its investigation and trial. Madam Chief Minister said, “Women can contact police through 15 Call, Women Safety App live chat feature, video call feature, Punjab Police App and Safe City web portal.” She further stated that all problems faced by women including harassment will be solved on priority basis through the virtual women police station. Maryam Nawaz explained that a woman can share her problem with complete privacy and confidence without revealing her name and address in virtual women police station. She added,”Live video call feature has also been introduced and women can also point out their problems including their location through the video call feature. She said that IT graduate women police communication officers have been posted in the Virtual Women Police Station to facilitate women complainants. Also, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 100 modern emergency panic 15 buttons have also been installed in Lahore outside colleges, universities and public places. If in danger or feeling unsafe, a woman can press the button to connect directly with 15 emergency live hotline. Chief Minister said that panic buttons installed in universities and colleges, markets, intersections and bazaars can be connected to safe city immediately by pressing them. She added,”Complaint mechanism against crimes, police officers and officials on IG 1787 has also been made operational. Complaints on 1787-Helpline and Safe City Authority Web Portal can be made anonymously.” The chief minister visited and observed the virtual women police station and discussed with the women communication police officer. She also directed for the early completion of the hostel and day care center for women officers. She was also given a detailed briefing on different projects of The Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the occasion. Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif also launched “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service at more than 50 locations across Lahore. Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that for the first time in South Asia, 19 traffic violations are being challaned in Lahore using artificial intelligence. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and other relevant officers were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her felicitation to all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates for their success in the by-elections. She paid tribute to the voters for their active participation and commitment to democracy by exercising their right to vote. In her statement, the CM said the success of PML-N candidates for the national and provincial assemblies was testament to people’s confidence in PML-N policies, adding that conscious people had proved that they were fully aware of the correct use of their vote.

The chief minister said people had come to know that the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was necessary for their development. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab would be taken forward, a journey of development will be faster every day. She highlighted that the PML-N was a real representative party of people. People had given it full confidence in transparent elections. The CM also appreciated the efforts of the administration, police and other institutions for the peaceful conduct of the by-elections.