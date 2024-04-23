Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

Our Staff Reporter
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  On the instructions of Director General Monitoring and Evaluation School Education, Zain-ul -Abidin Ansari, Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Bena­zirabad Tariq Ali Solangi Monday visited several schools of UC Marvi, UC Mehrabpur, UC Pir Zakri of tehsil Skrand. During the visit he checked the attendance of teachers, staff and students and in­spected the educational activities going on in the classes and appreciated efforts of the teachers. On this occasion, Chief Monitoring Officer, Tariq Ali Solangi said that 9 teachers had been absent from their duties for many years while visiting different schools, while more than 5 teachers and other staff were absent, against whom a report for action had been taken by Director General Monitoring. The evaluation has been sent to the Education Depart­ment. He further said that there would be no com­promise on the education of the children.

Our Staff Reporter

