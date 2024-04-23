COAS Asim Munir, Iran President discuss regional peace, border security

Army Chief General Asim Munir met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi wherein both sides discussed regional peace, stability, border security and issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

The discussion primarily focused on matters of mutual interest, notably regional peace, stability, and border security.

Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity.

COAS described the Pak-Iran border as "the border of peace and friendship," emphasizing the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized that by fostering cooperation between the two Armed Forces, Pakistan, and Iran can attain peace and stability for both nations and the region.

Eerlier, Pakistan and Iran have decided to promote their bilateral relations in diverse fields including political, economic, trade and culture.

The understanding came at the delegation level talks between the two countries in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistani delegation while that of Iran by its President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Later at a press stakeout, the Iranian President said both the countries have decided to enhance their trade volume to ten billion dollars.

The Iranian President also emphasized the need for promotion of trade and business activities in the border areas for the wellbeing of the peoples there.

Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said both Pakistan and Iran are determined to fight terrorism and other organized crimes.

He expressed the hope that his visit to Pakistan will be a turning point regarding the expansion and promotion of bilateral relations between the great people of Pakistan and Iran.