Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court records testimony of six additional witnesses in 190m pounds reference

Court records testimony of six additional witnesses in 190m pounds reference
Web Desk
11:37 PM | April 23, 2024
National

In the £190 million reference, Accountability Court recorded testimony from six additional witnesses, with cross-examination of two witnesses concluded. 

Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail where the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were present.

The legal representatives, Usman Gul and Zaheer Abbas participated in the proceedings. During the session, .

The statements from a total of 21 witnesses have been recorded so far, with cross-examination completed for 15 individuals.

The court adjourned the hearing until April 29.

Also read: PTI chief moves court for bail in 190mn pound case


It is worth noting that during a hearing on January 6, charges could not be framed against the PTI founder and his wife. Later, during a hearing on March 6, testimony from three NAB witnesses was documented.

Furthermore, the court declared the six co-accused in the £190 million reference as fugitives. 

Not holding negotiations with anyone, says Barrister Gohar

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1713853988.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024