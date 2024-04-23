Court records testimony of six additional witnesses in 190m pounds reference

In the £190 million reference, Accountability Court recorded testimony from six additional witnesses, with cross-examination of two witnesses concluded.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail where the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were present.

The legal representatives, Usman Gul and Zaheer Abbas participated in the proceedings. During the session, .

The statements from a total of 21 witnesses have been recorded so far, with cross-examination completed for 15 individuals.

The court adjourned the hearing until April 29.

It is worth noting that during a hearing on January 6, charges could not be framed against the PTI founder and his wife. Later, during a hearing on March 6, testimony from three NAB witnesses was documented.

Furthermore, the court declared the six co-accused in the £190 million reference as fugitives.