DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth Day

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that the non-use of plastic and the safe management of waste are essential for human life survival and environmental protection. The Punjab government is imposing a complete ban on the use of plastic bags from June 5. This decision was communicated during a briefing held in the committee room of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the Department of Environment Protection Bahawalpur on the occasion of Earth Day on April 22. Various representatives from the city’s merchant community and brands were briefed on the importance of not using plastic. The briefing was led by CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tanveer Shah, Manager Operations BWMC Imtiazullah, and others were present at the occasion. CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar highlighted the dangerous effects of plastic usage and emphasized that the use of plastic, especially polythene bags, is prohibited worldwide due to its harmful impacts. He mentioned that the Punjab government is taking strict measures to prevent the use of plastic bags in Pakistan, including restrictions on the production, supply, and sale of plastic bags to ensure effective implementation. He stressed the need for companies and trader associations to collaborate on practical solutions for improving the quality of plastic-made items and cleanliness. He also mentioned that the Circular Road trader community has distributed 100 waste bins among shopkeepers following the “One Shop, One Bin” policy, which has significantly contributed to environmental improvement. He said that the merchants of other areas of the city should also keep their places clean. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa addressing the meeting said that cleanliness holds fundamental importance in the religion of Islam. He mentioned that the use of plastic, especially plastic bags, poses severe risks to the earth and human lives. Due to the use of plastic, the incidence of life-threatening diseases like cancer is increasing daily.