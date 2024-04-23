Earth Day: Pakistan consumes 55b plastic bags annually

MULTAN - Vice Chancellor Women University Multan Dr Kalsoom Paracha Mnday said that the country consumed 55 billion plastic bags annually and termed it highly alarming for environment as 15 percent increase was also being each year. She expressed these remarks while addressing a seminar on “ Our Earth Vs Plastic”. She stated that the world was facing pollution issue.

Stressing the need to limit plastic usage to mitigate harmful diseases like cancer and environmental degradation, she called for collective efforts at international level.

Dr Paracha highlighted that plastic pollution was a global crisis with long-lasting effects. Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste end up in our oceans, rivers, and landfills, posing severe threats to marine life, ecosystems, and human health.

“From plastic bags to microplastics, the presence of these pollutants disrupts the delicate balance of our environment and lead to habitat destruction, wildlife entanglement, and toxic contamination”, she maintained.

Pakistan alone uses 55 billion plastic bags annually, with a 15% increase reported yearly, said said this quoting reference from a report of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Dr Paracha maintained, despite efforts to reduce plastic production, its prevalence persists, and it necessitates immediate and sustained action.

She added Pakistan generates 25 million tons of waste annually, with 65% of it, comprised of plastic bags, bottles, and packaging and it ends up in coastal areas. This alarming rate poses a grave threat to our ecosystem and demands urgent public awareness and stringent policies to tackle plastic pollution comprehensively.

Dr Adeela Haroon and Dr. Saima Noreen also stressed the need for collective efforts to safeguard the planet and its invaluable resources. This year, the focus is on addressing the critical issue of plastic pollution, with initiatives such as tree plantation drives launched to promote sustainable practices.

Use of plastic causing spread of fatal diseases: Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Multan Division Marriam Khan said on Monday that use of plastic was detrimental as it was causing proliferation of fatal diseases through adverse impacts on biodiversity, human health and climate.

In her message on occasion of Earth Day, she stated that excessive use of plastic has damaged the earth.

She added that “We all have to take practical steps to eliminate the menace of pollution. It is very much essential to provide neat and clean atmosphere to generations.

The survival of earth is survival of life, she hinted. She urged people to cooperate with government departments in campaign to address the issue of pollution.