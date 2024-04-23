FBR taking all possible measures to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held E-Kachehri at FBR Headquarters on Monday to listen to the issues of taxpayers and provide prompt assistance.
The E-Kachehri provides a platform to taxpayers to apprise their concerns directly to chairman FBR and also give their suggestions regarding tax-related issues and matters. During the Kachehri, Chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendation. The chairman gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to promptly resolve issues of the taxpayers.
Chairman FBR also appreciated the suggestions given by some taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered. He reiterated that FBR was taking all possible measures to facilitate the taxpayers by ensuring timely provision of services and promote tax culture and compliance across the country.
E-Kachehri by Chairman FBR provides an opportunity to taxpayers to directly communicate with the chairman for redressal of their grievances and also helps keep a check on the performance of the Field Formations. Chairman FBR has already directed all Field Formations to timely resolve the taxpayers’ concerns through improved service delivery.
In other development, upon the directions of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and under the direct supervision of the Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, IR Field Formations of FBR, during counter-evasion operation, has conducted countrywide crackdown on counterfeit and non-stamped cigarettes and seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes having approximate value of Rs. 96 million. A total number of 4,652 retail outlets all over the country have been visited out of which 33 have been sealed for illicit tobacco trade.
It is pertinent to mention that a total of 204 teams comprising 1047 number of total human resource has taken part in an enforcement drive to curb movement of illicit cigarettes.
Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir lauded the efforts of IR field formations taking part in the said exercise. They acknowledged that despite minimal human resource and logistics, Inland Revenue Enforcement Network is persistently making endeavours to eradicate the menace of illicit tobacco trade.
It has further been resolved that all the culprits involved in the illicit tobacco trade and evading the government’s revenue shall be dealt with iron hand and will be liable to penal proceedings under the relevant rules. In the next phase the repeat offenders are likely to be arrested.