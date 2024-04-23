FBR taking all possible measures to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held E-Kacheh­ri at FBR Headquarters on Monday to listen to the is­sues of taxpayers and provide prompt assistance.

The E-Kachehri provides a platform to taxpayers to ap­prise their concerns directly to chairman FBR and also give their suggestions regarding tax-related issues and mat­ters. During the Kachehri, Chairman FBR directly re­ceived telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recom­mendation. The chairman gave on-spot directions to rel­evant offices to promptly re­solve issues of the taxpayers.

Chairman FBR also appreci­ated the suggestions given by some taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered. He reiterated that FBR was taking all possible measures to facili­tate the taxpayers by ensuring timely provision of services and promote tax culture and compliance across the country.

E-Kachehri by Chairman FBR provides an opportunity to taxpayers to directly commu­nicate with the chairman for redressal of their grievances and also helps keep a check on the performance of the Field Formations. Chairman FBR has already directed all Field For­mations to timely resolve the taxpayers’ concerns through improved service delivery.

In other development, upon the directions of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Ti­wana and under the direct supervision of the Member In­land Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, IR Field Formations of FBR, during counter-evasion operation, has conducted countrywide crack­down on counterfeit and non-stamped cigarettes and seized 1,235 packerites of cigarettes having approximate value of Rs. 96 million. A total number of 4,652 retail outlets all over the country have been visited out of which 33 have been sealed for illicit tobacco trade.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 204 teams com­prising 1047 number of total human resource has taken part in an enforcement drive to curb movement of illicit cigarettes.

Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir laud­ed the efforts of IR field forma­tions taking part in the said exercise. They acknowledged that despite minimal human resource and logistics, Inland Revenue Enforcement Net­work is persistently making endeavours to eradicate the menace of illicit tobacco trade.

It has further been resolved that all the culprits involved in the illicit tobacco trade and evading the government’s rev­enue shall be dealt with iron hand and will be liable to pe­nal proceedings under the rel­evant rules. In the next phase the repeat offenders are likely to be arrested.