Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Finance minister meets foreign investors

April 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Au­rangzeb has held meeting with foreign investors in­cluding Chairman of Ayana Holding, Abdulla Bin Lahej and Chairman Nad Al Shiba Holding, Mohammed Hilal Bin Tarraf Al Mansoori, in Dubai. According to press statement issued by finance ministry, the minister ex­plored ways to enhance in­vestment activity between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan by sup­porting existing economic partnerships and exploring further diversification to include areas of informa­tion technology, renewable energy, transport and lo­gistics, infrastructure and real estate development. He highlighted the competi­tive advantages that make Pakistan an ideal destina­tion for investors seeking high returns and sustain­able growth. The minister also highlighted the role of Special Investment Facilita­tion Council (SIFC) in as­sisting investors at every stage of their journey, com­prehensive support services including market research, regulatory guidance, invest­ment facilitation, and post-investment support, ensur­ing a smooth experience. 

