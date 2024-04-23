Flour price drops by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE - In a sigh of relief for the masses, the price of flour has dropped by Rs5 per kg by Chakki Ata Association. As per details, the association has reduced the flour prices following a decrease in wheat rates. The association has slashed the price of flour by Rs 5 per kilogram, from Rs 170 to Rs 165 per kilogram. However, the flour mills’ flour price dropped by Rs 25 per kg, taking the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag from Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,300. A 10-kilogram flour bag will now cost Rs 1,100, down from Rs 1,400. The reduction in flour prices comes after the rate of wheat, which was previously selling for Rs 5,000 per maund has dropped to Rs 3,300 per maund. On April 4, per kg flour price in Karachi dropped by Rs16 in the city’s wholesale market. The per kg flour is being sold at Rs106 per kg in Karachi’s wholesale market, after a drop in per kg wheat by Rs5 to Rs87 in the city. The 50kg flour sack is being sold at Rs5,300 in Jodia Bazaar. Despite a drop in the price, the Karachi commissioner has not issued a revised list while the commissioner had fixed per kg rate of flour at Rs123 for Ramazan. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Monday that all stakeholders needed to work hard to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets. He said this while presiding over a meeting in which the owners of the pesticide industry met him. In the meeting, the owners of the pesticide industry presented their suggestions for the maximum cotton cultivation. The private sector owners offered to provide technical assistance regarding cotton cultivation and other maintenance issues. The Secretary said that Agriculture department would run cotton campaign more diligently than last year. During the cotton season, crop advisory would be issued to the farmers, he added. He said that digital monitoring of the field activities of the field staff of the Agriculture department was also being started from May 1st.

He said it was hoped that in today’s meeting, the decisions made between Agriculture department and the private sector would be implemented for the welfare of the cotton farmers while appreciating the presence of the owners.

He said that public private sector would yield encouraging results, which would not only make the farmer prosperous, but also stabilize the country’s economy.