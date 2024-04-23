Gaza death toll rises to 34,183 as Israeli offensive enters day 200

A total of 34,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, as the deadly onslaught entered its 200th day, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

The ongoing assaults since last October have also injured 77,143 Palestinians, it added

The ministry noted that in the past 24 hours, Israel committed three massacres against families across the Gaza Strip that left 32 deaths and 59 others injured who arrived at the hospitals.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while over 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.