GIK-Institute holds int’l moot on MTME 2024

SWABI - One-day International Conference on Modern Technologies in Mechanical and Materials Engineering (MTME 2024) was organised at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology (GIK-Institute) on Monday.

The technical programme of the conference covered a diverse array of content in key thrust areas of mechanical and materials engineering like design, manufacturing, energy, robotics, and automation as well as drives and control systems.

The conference featured one keynote address, seven invited talks of foreign experts, and 70 technical oral presentations in 12 parallel sessions, in addition to one-poster session displaying around 50 posters.

The chief guest, Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, Rector COMSATS University, in his closing remarks, stated that universities are doing an excellent job when it comes to the teaching and knowledge delivery.

However, the research part needs to be augmented by the industry so as to provide solutions for societal issues, stressing an active role of the office of research, innovation, and commercialisation, established in all higher education institutes of the country.

Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector Virtual University stressed the need to adapt modern technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, data science with the domain knowledge of mechanical and materials engineering.

Patron in-chief of the conference, Rector GIK Institute, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid highlighted the importance of the conference and said that “events like MTME offer a platform to address shared challenges, exchange best practices, and explore pioneering scientific research and technology that will help in defining our knowledge-based economy.”

The conference also pulled-in local industry and organised an exciting panel discussion aimed at shaping our social ecosystem in today’s evolving technological landscape.