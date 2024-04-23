Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Gold rate dips by Rs3,500 per tola

Gold rate dips by Rs3,500 per tola
APP
April 23, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs248,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.252,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,021 to Rs213,220 from Rs216,221 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs195,452 from Rs198,202, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers As­sociation reported. The price of per tola silver de­creased by Rs30 to Rs2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.27.86 to Rs.2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $2,381 from $2,411.

APP

