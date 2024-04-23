IESCO recovers Rs2735.8m dues from running, dead defaulters

ISLAMABAD - In adherence to directives from the Govern­ment of Pakistan and the Federal Minister of Energy Power Division, a robust crack­down against electricity thieves is underway across all six operation circles of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Initiated on September 7th, 2023, a com­prehensive campaign targeting power pil­fers and defaulters commenced in all six operation circles of IESCO. Thus far, IESCO detection teams, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and po­lice, have inspected 1.62 million meters across various tariff categories. Teams have levied fines totaling 576.751 million against offenders utilizing direct power supply, tampered meters, and other illicit means. Additionally, 1479 FIRs have been regis­tered, leading to the arrest of 1093 electric­ity thieves by the police. In tandem, IESCO recovery teams have successfully retrieved an amount of 2735.80 million from 107435 running and defunct defaulters.

Furthermore, transformers and meters of non-paying customers have been discon­nected as part of the enforcement measures. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chief Executive Of­ficer of IESCO, has reaffirmed the organiza­tion’s commitment to zero tolerance against power theft and defaulters.