IESCO recovers Rs2735.8m dues from running, dead defaulters

ISLAMABAD - In adherence to directives from the Government of Pakistan and the Federal Minister of Energy Power Division, a robust crackdown against electricity thieves is underway across all six operation circles of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).
Initiated on September 7th, 2023, a comprehensive campaign targeting power pilfers and defaulters commenced in all six operation circles of IESCO. Thus far, IESCO detection teams, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police, have inspected 1.62 million meters across various tariff categories. Teams have levied fines totaling 576.751 million against offenders utilizing direct power supply, tampered meters, and other illicit means. Additionally, 1479 FIRs have been registered, leading to the arrest of 1093 electricity thieves by the police. In tandem, IESCO recovery teams have successfully retrieved an amount of 2735.80 million from 107435 running and defunct defaulters.
Furthermore, transformers and meters of non-paying customers have been disconnected as part of the enforcement measures. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, has reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to zero tolerance against power theft and defaulters.