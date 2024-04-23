IMCG G-10/4 hosts 22nd convocation

ISLAMABAD - The 22nd convocation of Islam­abad Model College for Girls Post-Graduate G10/4 took place at the college auditorium, with Dr. Muhammad Tanwir DG FDE as the chief guest. Accom­panying him were guests of honor Dr. Aamer Saeed Bhatti, Dean of Natural Sciences at QAU, and Dr. Muhammad An­ees, former Dean of Social Sci­ences at QAU. The ceremony was presided over by Principal Prof Saadia Ibrar.

In total, 173 graduates were awarded degrees in depart­ments including BS Maths, B.Sc, BS Zoology, and ADP. Among them, 67 graduates received Roll of Honour recognition. Ad­ditionally, 6 gold medals were awarded to top-performing stu­dents, including Ayesha Taus in BSCS, Sehrish in BSCS, Noor Fatima in BS Maths, and Maham Ali in BS Zoology.

Furthermore, the BS teachers were recognized with certifi­cates of appreciation for their outstanding results. Notable recipients included Anjam Ara, Sumaira Quaratul Ain, and Saba Mudasir, among others.

During his address, Chief Guest Mr. Muhammad Tanvir emphasized the importance of modern education for Pakistan’s development. He encouraged students to enter practical life, work alongside men, and strive for their place in society.