Iranian President Raisi arrives in Karachi for final leg of Pakistan visit

President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Karachi on Tuesday as part of his final leg of three-day Pakistan visit

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and higher authorities accorded a warm welcome to the distinguished guests at the airport. Member National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussan and others were also present on the occasion.

During his stay, the Iranian president will hold meetings with Sindh governor and chief minister. He will also attend a meeting of the business forum before attending a dinner.

The visiting dignitary will also be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Karachi at a ceremony. President Raisi will fly back to Iran on Wednesday morning.

The Iranian president paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay his respects after reaching Karachi.

President Raisi laid a floral wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fatiha. He also penned down comments in the book of visitors

Earlier in the day, he visit Punjab capital city of Lahore where he held key meetings, besides visiting Mazar-e-Iqbal.

All private and public offices and educational institutions are closed in Karachi division today April 23 as a local holiday has been announced due to arrival of high-level foreign delegation in provincial capital.

"In view of the visit of Foreign Dignitaries and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, Tuesday, the 23rd April, 2024 is hereby declared as Public Holiday in Karachi Division," read the notification.

