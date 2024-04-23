Iranian President’s wife visits NUML

ISLAMABAD - The wife of President of Iran Dr Alam-ul-Huda on Monday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) where she interacted with the students and faculty. Dr Alam-ul-Huda, on the oc­casion, also unveiled the English version of her book “The Art of Feminine Living” enriching the academic discourse with her insights and perspec­tives. She also shed light on the important role played by women as explained in Islam. An honor­ary degree was also conferred on her, the Foreign Office said on its official X account.