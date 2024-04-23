Islamabad officials crack down on Roti prices violations

ISLAMABAD - On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have intensified efforts to enforce government rates for Roti/Naan at Rs 16 and Rs 20 for a standard serving size of 120 grams in the Federal Capital. Assistant Commissioner Nellore has checked the notified rates of Tandoors in the Sohan and surrounding areas and imposed a fine of Rs 3000 for violations of the rates, said ICT’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum on Monday. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Saddar has visited the area’s Tandoors and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 on three Tandoors for flouting the government-prescribed rates. Meanwhile, a citizen named Muhammad Amir, a resident of the Sohan area, lamented the lack of reduction in prices at local Tandoors and Nan-bais, where Roti was still being sold at Rs 20 and Naan at Rs 25. Shahid Ali from the G-8 area highlighted that despite the government’s intervention, Tandoors and Nan-bais in the Federal Capital were selling Roti at Rs 25 and Naan at Rs 30, placing a financial burden on the residents.