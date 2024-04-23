Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Islamabad officials crack down on Roti prices violations

April 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   On the directions of Dep­uty Commissioner Is­lamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all Assistant Commissioners and Mag­istrates have intensified efforts to enforce gov­ernment rates for Roti/Naan at Rs 16 and Rs 20 for a standard serving size of 120 grams in the Federal Capital. Assistant Commissioner Nellore has checked the notified rates of Tandoors in the Sohan and surrounding areas and imposed a fine of Rs 3000 for violations of the rates, said ICT’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum on Monday. Similarly, Assistant Com­missioner Saddar has visited the area’s Tan­doors and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 on three Tandoors for flouting the government-prescribed rates. Meanwhile, a citi­zen named Muhammad Amir, a resident of the Sohan area, lamented the lack of reduction in prices at local Tandoors and Nan-bais, where Roti was still being sold at Rs 20 and Naan at Rs 25. Shahid Ali from the G-8 area highlighted that de­spite the government’s intervention, Tandoors and Nan-bais in the Fed­eral Capital were selling Roti at Rs 25 and Naan at Rs 30, placing a financial burden on the residents.

New DIG vows to bring down street crime rate in Lahore

