Islamabad to host Central Asians Volleyball Leagues from May 11

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has decided to organize the Central Asian Volleyball League in Islamabad next month as six teams have already confirmed their participation in the league. PVF Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob, who visited to the training camp of the national volleyball team at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, said that the PVF has decided to organise the Central Asian Volleyball League at Islamabad instated to Lahore from May 11 to 17, in which teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan will participate along with the hosts Pakistan, while it is hoped that India will also send its team to Pakistan. “We are requesting the government for the financial support to the development of volleyball and to further improve the game standard of volleyball team as we wants to see Pakistan team, the best team in Asia,” said Chaudhry Yaqoob, adding that despite the limited resources, the PVF is providing all possible facilities to the national team players. He said that the training camp of the national team is going on for the preparations of the Asian League. “Iran is a strong team in the event but we are hoping that Pakistan will succeed in the Asian League.” He added that all the arrangements have been finalized for the successful holding of the second Asian League as this event will highlight the soft image of Pakistan. Ch Yaqoob said that after the departure of the Brazilian coach, now the services of the Argentinean coach have been hired for the national team. “I also plan to meet IPC Minister Ahsan Iqbal and we will discuss with him various matters so that we may hold this event in a befitting manner,” he concluded.