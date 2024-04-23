JI Karachi leader criticises Sindh govt over K-IV water project crisis

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim head Munim Zaffar has strongly lambasted the Sindh government on Monday over a report suggesting that there would be no water supply for Karachiites from the K-IV water supply project even if the first phase of the much awaited project is completed next year.

The newly-appointed JI leader expressed these views after his return to Karachi, here on Monday. He has assumed his responsibilities at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he held the Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and their facilitators responsible for the prevailing situation.

He added that according to a media report, the Karachi water corporation lacks the supply mechanism to supply the water from K-IV water project.

The prevailing situation shows the cruelty, mismanagement, corruption and lack of interest on part of the government when it comes to Karachi and Karachiites, he said.

Zafar recalled that JI’s Nematullah Khan had completed the K-III project and initiated the process for K-IV water supply project to cater the future needs.

The K-IV water supply project’s cost at that time was clocked in at Rs25 billion, whereas the capacity of the project was 650 million gallon water per day, he said, adding that later its capacity was reduced to 260 million gallon water, while its cost propelled to Rs120 billion.

He further said that the K-IV project was a typical example of how the feudal mindset treats the rest of the society.

The JI leader demanded of the government to complete the project in its original capacity of 650 million gallon water per day, on war footing basis.