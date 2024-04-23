KP minister reviews Food Authority’s performance, ongoing projects

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru presided over a meeting to review performance and ongoing projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, here on Monday.

The minister emphasised ensuring the supply of quality and adulteration-free food products to citizens in the markets and directed the relevant officials to take necessary steps in this regard. Zahir Shah highlighted that the provincial government is taking priority actions to enhance the capacity of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.

The minister extended that seven mobile food testing laboratories are working in the fields and soon five more mobile food labs along with a state-of-the-art lab soon would be inaugurated.

During the briefing, Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, along with Director Administration Ishtiaq Khan and Director Technical Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, provided detailed updates on the authority’s performance and ongoing projects. Saeed mentioned that the work on the state-of-the-art lab is in its final stages and the procurement of five more mobile food testing labs has been also completed, which will soon facilitate on-site testing of food items.

The minister was informed that food safety teams are operating in 21 districts of the province, with plans to expand six more districts including merged districts. The DG also stated that they are increasing awareness among the public about harmful food items and balanced diets through nutrition wing.

Furthermore, the Food Authority is actively working on the standardisation of food businesses for Halal certification.

They are also initiating a star rating system for restaurants, milk shops, and meat shops, which has been piloted in Peshawar and will be extended to other districts.

The minister directed for the timely completion of ongoing projects and emphasized transparency. He assured that the provincial government is fully committed to ensure access to quality food for citizens and is utilizing all available resources in this regard.