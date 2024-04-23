Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Manzoor Soomro takes charge as new Sepco chief

Agencies
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro has taken over the charge of the office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) after approval from the SEPCO Board of Directors. After assuming the office of the CEO SEPCO, Engr Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Monday directed the officers and employees to make all-out efforts to control line losses in their respective jurisdictions and initiate strict legal action against power theft. The officers and employees should maintain punctuality as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said, and emphasised the need to adopt a customer-friendly attitude as well as activation of customer service centres so that genuine grievances of the customers could be resolved at the earliest.

Agencies

