Met Office predicts another rain spell in country from tomorrow

A westerly wave is likely to enter in western parts of the country on 24th April and grip most upper parts on 26th April, Met Office said in its weather report.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall with few heavy falls expected in various districts of Balochistan from 24th to 27th April, Met Office said.

Peshawar and several other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive rainfall from 25th to 29th April with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will receive rainfall with occasional gaps from 26th to 29th April.

Punjab and federal capital Islamabad will receive rainfall with occasional gaps from 26th to 29th April. While southern Punjab districts will receive rain from 26th to 28th April.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Dust and thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts of Sindh on 25th and 26th April.

Isolated moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash flood in local nullahs/streams of Balochistan specially in Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran on 26th and 27th April, while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera and Kohistan districts in KP and parts of Kashmir on 27th and 28th April.

Possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable locations from 27th to 29th April.