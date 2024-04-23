Minister chairs meeting to review developmental projects

HYDERABAD - A high-level meeting regarding High­way Division Hyderabad, Provincial Coastal High­way and Buildings De­partment was held at the office of Chief Engineer Highway Division Hyder­abad under the chairman­ship of Provincial Works, Services and Jails Minister Ali Hassan Zardari. Pro­vincial Secretary Works and Services Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and other con­cerned officers also at­tended the meeting. The Chief Engineer Highway Division briefed the pro­vincial minister on the de­partment’s affairs. During the meeting, the minister directed the relevant offi­cers to complete develop­mental projects in Sindh within the specified time frame to ensure timely re­lief for the public.