Minister chairs meeting to review developmental projects

HYDERABAD - A high-level meeting regarding Highway Division Hyderabad, Provincial Coastal Highway and Buildings Department was held at the office of Chief Engineer Highway Division Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Provincial Works, Services and Jails Minister Ali Hassan Zardari. Provincial Secretary Works and Services Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and other concerned officers also attended the meeting. The Chief Engineer Highway Division briefed the provincial minister on the department’s affairs. During the meeting, the minister directed the relevant officers to complete developmental projects in Sindh within the specified time frame to ensure timely relief for the public.