Murree stakeholders demand halt to unauthorised construction

MURREE - The Murree Traders Association, Hotel Association, and Stizan Farm held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Murree. The discussion primarily focused on the ongoing operations in Murree and the need to address the concerns of affected employees.
The organizations strongly voiced their reservations against these operations and demanded immediate action, particularly initiating proceedings against officers and staff involved in unauthorized construction.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, assured the attendees that strict measures would be taken against the responsible officers. Additionally, he briefed stakeholders on major upcoming projects in Murree, including the construction of a 350-bed hospital, water provision from Kohala to the lower Topa area, a parking project, and expedited road repairs, all scheduled to be completed before the upcoming season.
A large stakeholders’ meeting was scheduled for the same day to further discuss these projects.
Following the operations on construction, a consultation session was held to address the concerns of hotel owners and the Traders Association regarding property tax and professional tax. Later in the evening, the three organizations convened for a consultation meeting at a private hotel on Mall Road Murree. The absence of a master plan for Murree in recent years has caused daily struggles for shop owners, who also expressed dissatisfaction with construction projects undertaken without prior discussion with stakeholders. They called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders and organizations in Murree to formulate master plans, laws, regulations, and initiatives.
Deputy Commissioner Murree, along with representatives from the Traders Association, hotel owners, and stakeholder groups, evaluated the impact on affected individuals’ confidence at Ghika Gali. This assessment followed a meeting at the income tax office and detailed discussions on property tax and professional tax. The Murree Insurance organization pledged its support for the improvement of Murree tourism, while the aforementioned three organizations committed to playing a positive role in tourism and Murree’s overall development. Key attendees included members from various Murree organizations such as Chairman Tajran Association Sohail Baig, President Babu Ahmed, Senior Vice President Munawar Ameen Abbasi, General Secretary Haji Nasir Mehmood Abbasi, Joint Secretary Muhammad Naeem Abbasi, Information Secretary Shahid Mumtaz Abbasi, among others. The Hotel Association of Murree was represented by President Raja Yasir Rayasat Abbasi, General Secretary Saleem Akbar Abbasi, and others, while Masood Ahmed Abbasi and Shahid Mumtaz Abbasi from Stizan Farm, along with representatives from the Traders Association, were also present.