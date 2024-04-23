Murree stakeholders demand halt to unauthorised construction

MURREE - The Murree Traders Association, Hotel Association, and Stizan Farm held a meeting with Dep­uty Commissioner Murree. The discussion primarily focused on the ongoing operations in Mur­ree and the need to address the concerns of affected employees.

The organizations strongly voiced their reservations against these operations and demanded immediate action, particularly initiating proceedings against officers and staff involved in un­authorized construction.

During the meeting, the Dep­uty Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, assured the attendees that strict mea­sures would be taken against the responsible officers. Addi­tionally, he briefed stakeholders on major upcoming projects in Murree, including the construc­tion of a 350-bed hospital, wa­ter provision from Kohala to the lower Topa area, a parking proj­ect, and expedited road repairs, all scheduled to be completed before the upcoming season.

A large stakeholders’ meeting was scheduled for the same day to further discuss these projects.

Following the operations on construction, a consultation session was held to address the concerns of hotel owners and the Traders Association regard­ing property tax and profession­al tax. Later in the evening, the three organizations convened for a consultation meeting at a private hotel on Mall Road Mur­ree. The absence of a master plan for Murree in recent years has caused daily struggles for shop owners, who also expressed dis­satisfaction with construction projects undertaken without prior discussion with stakehold­ers. They called for collabora­tive efforts among stakeholders and organizations in Murree to formulate master plans, laws, regulations, and initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, along with representatives from the Traders Association, hotel owners, and stakeholder groups, evaluated the impact on affected individuals’ confidence at Ghika Gali. This assessment followed a meeting at the income tax of­fice and detailed discussions on property tax and professional tax. The Murree Insurance organiza­tion pledged its support for the improvement of Murree tourism, while the aforementioned three organizations committed to play­ing a positive role in tourism and Murree’s overall development. Key attendees included members from various Murree organiza­tions such as Chairman Tajran Association Sohail Baig, Presi­dent Babu Ahmed, Senior Vice President Munawar Ameen Ab­basi, General Secretary Haji Nasir Mehmood Abbasi, Joint Secretary Muhammad Naeem Abbasi, Infor­mation Secretary Shahid Mum­taz Abbasi, among others. The Hotel Association of Murree was represented by President Raja Yasir Rayasat Abbasi, General Secretary Saleem Akbar Abbasi, and others, while Masood Ahmed Abbasi and Shahid Mumtaz Ab­basi from Stizan Farm, along with representatives from the Traders Association, were also present.