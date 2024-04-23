Tuesday, April 23, 2024
NAB files reply in AC on presidential immunity issue

Ali Hamza
April 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The National Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) yesterday submitted a reply in the Ac­countability Court to an ap­plication filed by attorneys of President Asif Ali Zardari in the NAB references against him for presidential immu­nity. In its reply, the NAB submitted that Article 248 of the Constitution of Paki­stan, 1973 guarantees im­munity to the elected pres­ident of the country, hence, the accountability court may pass the appropriate order keeping in view the said arti­cle. There are four referenc­es against President Asif Ali Zardari in the Accountability Court wherein he’s the pri­mary accused or co-accused. These references include Toshakhana cars reference, Parklane reference, Thatta water supply reference, and a fake accounts reference. One of the references against President Zardari about fake bank accounts has already moved to Banking Courts, Sindh. The Accountability Court will announce it’s de­cision on presidential immu­nity matter in next hearing of Toshakhana reference on May 7.

Ali Hamza

