NAB files reply in AC on presidential immunity issue

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday submitted a reply in the Accountability Court to an application filed by attorneys of President Asif Ali Zardari in the NAB references against him for presidential immunity. In its reply, the NAB submitted that Article 248 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 guarantees immunity to the elected president of the country, hence, the accountability court may pass the appropriate order keeping in view the said article. There are four references against President Asif Ali Zardari in the Accountability Court wherein he’s the primary accused or co-accused. These references include Toshakhana cars reference, Parklane reference, Thatta water supply reference, and a fake accounts reference. One of the references against President Zardari about fake bank accounts has already moved to Banking Courts, Sindh. The Accountability Court will announce it’s decision on presidential immunity matter in next hearing of Toshakhana reference on May 7.