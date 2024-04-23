New DIG vows to bring down street crime rate in Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday transferred Sargodha District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal and ordered his posting as Lahore Deputy Inspector General of police (Operations). Following Ali Nasir Rizvi’s transfer, Muhammad Faisal was posted as DIG (Operations) in Lahore. Muhammad Faisal on Monday visited the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh where he was given a police contingent presented him traditional salute. The officer later chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation. He also held an introductory session with the field officers. On this occasion, the newly appointed DIG Operations said that practical measures must be taken to bring down the street crime rate in the provincial metropolis. He further said that the protection to the lives and properties of the people is the top priority of the police force. He also warned the officials that officials found involved in misuse of power would not be spared. Muhammad Faisal began his career in the police service as an Assistant Sub Police (ASP) in 2009 and served in various capacities such as ASP in Gulbahar and sub-police in Cantt Peshawar. From 2014 to 2017, he served as the Assistant Sub-Officer to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Additionally, he held positions as Senior Police Security, Senior Police Mobiles, and Senior Police Anti-Riots in Lahore. DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi relinquished his charge in Lahore on Monday. Sources said that DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi left for Islamabad to take charge as the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad. It may be mentioned here that Ali Nasir Rizvi’s notification of appointment as Inspector General (IG) Islamabad was issued on March 30th.