‘No to Plastic’ campaign launched to combat pollution, says Minister

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Punjab government has initiated a comprehensive effort to combat pollution and enhance environmental quality. In a statement on Earth Day, she said, “Today marks the launch of the “No to Plastic” campaign with a complete ban on plastic bag usage slated for June 5 to foster a cleaner environment.” She highlighted that under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a historic package of environmentally-friendly policies was being prepared. “Modern machinery is being provided to farmers to address crop residue burning, while the ban on plastic bags aims to eliminate smog and protect public health from diseases such as lung cancer,” she added and emphasized ongoing efforts to reduce industrial pollution, carbon emissions and deploy modern technology to purify the air. She expressed confidence that with the initiatives spearheaded by the CM, Punjab would set a shining example of environmental stewardship in the coming years. The senior minister announced awareness campaigns in educational institutions to educate students about the importance of environmental preservation and the adverse effects of pollution. In addition to launching Punjab’s largest tree plantation drive, the government is introducing electric buses and a modern air quality monitoring system, she noted. She underscored the integration of environmental studies into the education curriculum to nurture a culture of environmental consciousness among students. Furthermore, efforts are underway to safeguard forests and wildlife, with initiatives such as wildlife mapping and accelerated campaigns for forest conservation, the senior minister added.