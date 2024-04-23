North Korea fires ballistic missile, says Seoul’s military

SEOUL - North Korea has fired an uniden­tified ballistic missile into the sea off South Korea’s east coast, Seoul’s military said on Monday, the lat­est in an apparent volley of tests by Pyongyang this year. “North Korea has fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, re­ferring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Ja­pan. Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the Japa­nese defence ministry say­ing “a suspected ballistic missile was launched from North Korea” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.