North Korea fires ballistic missile, says Seoul’s military

SEOUL - North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the sea off South Korea’s east coast, Seoul’s military said on Monday, the latest in an apparent volley of tests by Pyongyang this year. “North Korea has fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the Japanese defence ministry saying “a suspected ballistic missile was launched from North Korea” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.