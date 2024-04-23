Tuesday, April 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fires ballistic missile, says Seoul’s military

Agencies
April 23, 2024
Newspaper, International

SEOUL   -   North Korea has fired an uniden­tified ballistic missile into the sea off South Korea’s east coast, Seoul’s military said on Monday, the lat­est in an apparent volley of tests by Pyongyang this year. “North Korea has fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, re­ferring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Ja­pan. Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the Japa­nese defence ministry say­ing “a suspected ballistic missile was launched from North Korea” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024