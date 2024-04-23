Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Not holding negotiations with anyone, says Barrister Gohar

Web Desk
11:42 PM | April 23, 2024
Senior PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they are not holding negotiations with anyone and all such reports are fake.

He was speaking to media after meeting the PTI founder at Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

“We held meeting with the PTI founder today in connection with the Al Qadir trust case,” Gohar said. He added that the case was politically motivated and PTI founder would soon be exonerated.

According to Barrister Gohar, he requested the judge to hold open trial of the case as media wasn’t allowed to cover it.

Barrister Gohar said that the ballot boxes were already filled even before the polling during the by-elections held on April 21.

“We moved a petition in the supreme court demanding election results based on Form-45 but the petition is yet to be heard,” Barrister Gohar said.

He made an appeal to the apex court to take up the petition related to Form-45.

He added that the PTI doesn’t want confrontation with anyone as the party is only talking about the rights of people.

He also raised concerns over deteriorating health condition of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1713853988.jpg

